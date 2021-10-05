Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada's women fall 5-1 in exhibition vs. men's junior team

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 13:49
Canada's women fall 5-1 in exhibition vs. men's junior team

TRAIL, British Columbia (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored the only goal for Canada’s women’s hockey team in a 5-1 loss to the men's junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters in an exhibition game on Monday night.

Fillier scored 1:06 into the first period for Canada.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 of- 2 shots in the first two periods before giving way to Kristen Campbell, who stopped all eight shots she face in the third period.

Zach Michaelis had a goal and two assists to lead the Smoke Eaters. Christian Lowe, Brady Hunter, Corey Cunningham and Quinn Disher rounded out the scoring.

Evan Fradette made 22 saves.

Canada was scoreless on two power-play chances. The Smoke Eaters scored on one of their two extra-man advantages.

Updated : 2021-10-05 15:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world