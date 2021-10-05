Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Oct. 5) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced seven imported coronavirus cases and no local infections on Tuesday. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 844.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the seven imported cases reported on Tuesday include three males and four females between the ages of 10 and 60. Between Sept. 21 and Oct. 3, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,366, 16,367, 16,369, 16,370, and 16,371), Vietnam (case No. 16,368), and Malaysia (case No.16,372).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,482,953 COVID tests, with 3,466,041 coming back negative. Out of the 16,262 confirmed cases, 1,627 were imported, 14,581 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 844 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 832 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 26 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.