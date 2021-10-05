Taiwan’s KYMCO eyes 1,000 battery swap stations by year’s end

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kwang Yang Motor Co (KYMCO) recently announced that it aims to have 1,000 electric scooter battery swapping stations under its Ionex brand up and running by the end of the year.

KYMCO Chairman Allen Ko (柯勝峰) said the company currently has around 500 battery stations, mostly located in Taiwan’s six largest cities: Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung. Ionex riders can swap batteries at Ionex stores, scooter shops, gas stations, convenience stores, and big box retailers, according to CNA.

Ko said Ionex plans to speed up the pace that new battery swap stations come online, which are divided into smaller Swap Points and bigger Mega Stations. KYMCO said Swap Points currently account for 87% of their charging network, while Mega Stations account for the remaining 13%.

Due to Taiwan’s local outbreak of COVID in May, Ionex was installing about four new battery swap stations per day, but that has now been increased to around seven new stations a day, Ko added. Ionex has also signed deals with Chunghwa Telecom, Fubon Property & Casualty Insurance, 7-Eleven, and Carrefour to set up swap stations.

The company said it expects to have 101 new battery stations installed around Taichung by year-end, while Changhua, Taoyuan, and Tainan are also expected to see a substantial increase in stations.

KYMCO has struggled to gain a foothold in the electric scooter sector, a market dominated by Gogoro, which has 2,104 battery swapping stations around the country with 82 more set to come online soon.