Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei Valentine’s Day fireworks will brighten mood amidst COVID

Event features music concert, fireworks, a walk down the lanes in Dadaocheng

  213
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 12:27
Taipei Valentine's Day fireworks display. (Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/taipeitravel" target="_blank">Taipei Travel</a> photo)

Taipei Valentine's Day fireworks display. (Facebook, Taipei Travel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Taipei Valentine’s Day concert and firework spectacle aims to lift spirits amid the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a riverside event on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Taipei City Government has given the green light for the event but advance registration is required and crowd control measures will be implemented, according to the Department of Information and Tourism.

Featuring artists such as Golden Melody Awards-winner Waa Wei (魏如萱), Pets Tseng (曾沛慈), and music band Accusefive (告五人), the concert will take place 7-9 p.m. at Yanping Riverside Park in west Taipei. An eight-minute pyrotechnic show will Illuminate the sky at 8 p.m.

Those interested in attending are asked to sign up for the event beforehand as there will be a 3,000 cap on the number of visitors. Registration runs between 9 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 7) and midnight Sunday (Oct. 10), via the mobile application Taipei Pass (台北通).

A draw will be conducted on Oct. 12 to determine the 1,500 “winners,” who can bring along one companion on the day of the event. Visitors will need to observe social distancing, and eating and drinking is banned except for water.

As part of the Taipei Valentine’s Day activities, businesses in the historic district of Dadaocheng are providing hot deals among other special offers. People are also invited to embark on a three-day journey to learn more about the district with their loved ones.

More information about the 2021 Taipei Valentine’s Day can be found on its website.
Taipei Valentine's Day
fireworks
Taipei
Dadaocheng
COVID-19
crowd control
social distancing
concert

RELATED ARTICLES

Donations at Taiwan hospitals a sign of solidarity during pandemic
Donations at Taiwan hospitals a sign of solidarity during pandemic
2021/10/04 17:39
Taipei Marathon entrants can run mask-free with COVID health report
Taipei Marathon entrants can run mask-free with COVID health report
2021/10/04 15:19
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death
2021/10/04 14:22
Taiwan vice president underscores China threat to Harvard students
Taiwan vice president underscores China threat to Harvard students
2021/10/04 12:25
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
2021/10/03 21:47

Updated : 2021-10-05 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world