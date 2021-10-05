Taipei Valentine’s Day fireworks will brighten mood amidst COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Taipei Valentine’s Day concert and firework spectacle aims to lift spirits amid the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a riverside event on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Taipei City Government has given the green light for the event but advance registration is required and crowd control measures will be implemented, according to the Department of Information and Tourism.

Featuring artists such as Golden Melody Awards-winner Waa Wei (魏如萱), Pets Tseng (曾沛慈), and music band Accusefive (告五人), the concert will take place 7-9 p.m. at Yanping Riverside Park in west Taipei. An eight-minute pyrotechnic show will Illuminate the sky at 8 p.m.

Those interested in attending are asked to sign up for the event beforehand as there will be a 3,000 cap on the number of visitors. Registration runs between 9 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 7) and midnight Sunday (Oct. 10), via the mobile application Taipei Pass (台北通).

A draw will be conducted on Oct. 12 to determine the 1,500 “winners,” who can bring along one companion on the day of the event. Visitors will need to observe social distancing, and eating and drinking is banned except for water.

As part of the Taipei Valentine’s Day activities, businesses in the historic district of Dadaocheng are providing hot deals among other special offers. People are also invited to embark on a three-day journey to learn more about the district with their loved ones.

More information about the 2021 Taipei Valentine’s Day can be found on its website.