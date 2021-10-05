Taiwan Army helicopter has rotor problems during National Day rehearsal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s Aviation and Special Forces Command said one of its Chinook helicopters had rotor problems while conducting a National Day celebration rehearsal on Tuesday (Oct. 5) but safely made it to Songshan Airport for inspection.

The Aviation and Special Forces Command issued a press release Tuesday morning stating that one of its pilots flying a Chinook helicopter identified an abnormal noise coming from the rotor during a National Day rehearsal. It was subsequently ordered to return to Songshan Airport, in accordance with the Army’s standard operating procedures.

Command said its flight safety meets the highest standards and the incident was handled appropriately. This mishap will not affect the National Day performance, the command added.

The maintenance team at Songshan Airport is inspecting the rotor craft to find the cause of the problem and ensure its ability to safely conduct routine flight operations, according to the press release.

Ahead of National Day celebrations on Sunday (Oct. 10), the Army and the National Airborne Service Corps have been rehearsing fly-bys and formations for the past two weeks. A total of 44 military aircraft and helicopters are expected to participate in the aerial performances.