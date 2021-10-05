Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Army helicopter has rotor problems during National Day rehearsal

Chinook pilot safely lands at Songshan Airport after hearing strange noise

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 11:36
Chinook helicopters carrying national flags during 2020 National Day celebration.

Chinook helicopters carrying national flags during 2020 National Day celebration. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s Aviation and Special Forces Command said one of its Chinook helicopters had rotor problems while conducting a National Day celebration rehearsal on Tuesday (Oct. 5) but safely made it to Songshan Airport for inspection.

The Aviation and Special Forces Command issued a press release Tuesday morning stating that one of its pilots flying a Chinook helicopter identified an abnormal noise coming from the rotor during a National Day rehearsal. It was subsequently ordered to return to Songshan Airport, in accordance with the Army’s standard operating procedures.

Command said its flight safety meets the highest standards and the incident was handled appropriately. This mishap will not affect the National Day performance, the command added.

The maintenance team at Songshan Airport is inspecting the rotor craft to find the cause of the problem and ensure its ability to safely conduct routine flight operations, according to the press release.

Ahead of National Day celebrations on Sunday (Oct. 10), the Army and the National Airborne Service Corps have been rehearsing fly-bys and formations for the past two weeks. A total of 44 military aircraft and helicopters are expected to participate in the aerial performances.
Taiwan
Chinook helicopter
Songshan Airport
Army Aviation and Special Forces Command

RELATED ARTICLES

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/10/04 21:11
Donations at Taiwan hospitals a sign of solidarity during pandemic
Donations at Taiwan hospitals a sign of solidarity during pandemic
2021/10/04 17:39
Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM
Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM
2021/10/04 16:41
US may rename Taiwan's mission, says congressman
US may rename Taiwan's mission, says congressman
2021/10/04 16:07
China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
2021/10/04 15:47

Updated : 2021-10-05 12:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan