Provorov lifts Flyers past Bruins in OT

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) throws the puck after saving a goal against the Minnesota Wild during first period of a preseason NHL hoc... Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) throws the puck after saving a goal against the Minnesota Wild during first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) handles the puck against Colorado Avalanche's Dennis Gilbert (9) in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey g... Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) handles the puck against Colorado Avalanche's Dennis Gilbert (9) in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) high fives teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of... Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) high fives teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game ... Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL preseason hock... Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Chicago Blackhawks left wing Mike Hardman (86) shot in the third period of an NHL preseason ho... Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Chicago Blackhawks left wing Mike Hardman (86) shot in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, right, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman during overtime in a p... Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, right, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman during overtime in a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Washington Capitals bench watches as New Jersey Devils' Jimmy Vesey (16) scores an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL preseason hock... The Washington Capitals bench watches as New Jersey Devils' Jimmy Vesey (16) scores an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New Jersey Devils celebrate after an NHL preseason hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Fr... The New Jersey Devils celebrate after an NHL preseason hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and Dmitry Orlov (9) defend their net as New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) looks to pass during ... Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and Dmitry Orlov (9) defend their net as New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) looks to pass during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine (29) controls the puck during the second period of a NHL preseason hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, ... Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine (29) controls the puck during the second period of a NHL preseason hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a glove save during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres... Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a glove save during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, right, scores the game-winning goal past Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman during overtime in a preseason NHL hockey g... Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, right, scores the game-winning goal past Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman during overtime in a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Ivan Provorov scored on a one-timer off a pass from Travis Konecny 50 seconds into overtime to give the Flyers a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game Monday night in Philadelphia.

Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots.

Jack Studnicka scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman finished with 34 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO (AP) — Jake Voracek had a goal and two assists to lead Columbus Blue past Buffalo.

Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand each added a goal and an assist, and Emil Bemstrom and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov split time in net for Columbus. Korpisalo started and stopped 17 of 18 shots in the first two periods. Columbus’ No.1 goaltender was replaced in the third by Tarasov, who allowed two goals on 10 shots.

Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and J.J. Peterka also scored for the Sabres. Akko-Pekka Luukkonen had 25 saves.

DEVILS 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) —Mackenzie Blackwood had 15 saves through two periods and New Jersey beat Washington.

Alexander Holtz, Michael McLeod, Pavel Zacha, and Jimmy Vesey scored for New Jersey. Scott Wedgewood replaced Blackwood in the third and stopped all five shots he faced.

Connor McMichael scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek finished with 22 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 6, RED WINGS 4

DETROIT (AP) — MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice and Jonathan Toews and Brandon Hagel each had three assists to lead Chicago past Detroit.

Jake McCabe, Philipp Kurashev, Alex DeBrincat, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury had 36 saves.

Chicago led 3-0 after the first period, and 4-3 after the second.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Bobby Ryan all finished with a goal and an assist for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Pierre Engvall scored two goals, leading Toronto over Ottawa.

Michael Amadio also scored for the Maple Leafs, who got a 26-save performance from Jack Campbell.

Connor Brown scored for the Senators. Matt Murray played his second complete game and made 24 saves.

WILD 3, AVALANCHE 1

ST. PAUL (AP) —Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as Minnesota beat Colorado.

Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists. Kaapo Kahkonen had 15 saves.

Alex Newhook scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports