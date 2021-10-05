Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

By MARI YAMAGUCHI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/05 10:17
Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, center, poses with his cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fum...
Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, center, poses with his cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fum...
Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, center, poses with his cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fum...
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, stands before new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as f...
Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kish...
Fumio Kishida bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally ...

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, center, poses with his cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fum...

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, center, poses with his cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fum...

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, center, poses with his cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fum...

In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, stands before new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as f...

Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kish...

Fumio Kishida bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally ...

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea.

Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku, which China also claims and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.

Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including ... Senkaku,” Kishida said, adding that the two leaders also reaffirmed they would tackle together the “challenges facing neighboring regions such as China and North Korea.”

Kishida supports stronger Japan-U.S. security ties and partnerships with other like-minded democracies in Asia, Europe and Britain, in part to counter China and nuclear-armed North Korea. Kishida has also pledged to beef up Japan’s missile and naval defense capabilities.

Kishida on Monday acknowledged the need to continue dialogue with China, an important neighbor and trade partner, but said that “we must speak up” against China’s attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas.

The two leaders confirmed their commitment to work together toward achieving the (asterisk)free and open Indo-Pacific" vision of partnerships among the regional democracies as a counter to China's increasingly assertive activity, Kishida said.

Holding his first talks as prime minister with the U.S. president serves “a first step toward lifting the Japan-U.S. alliance to even higher levels," Kishida said.

The 20-minute phone talks Monday started with Biden congratulating Kishida on taking office. The leaders agreed to call each other by their first names, Joe and Fumio, and agreed to meet for their first in-person talks at an early date.

Kishida, 64, had been known as a moderate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party but won the party's leadership last week after a hawkish turn on security and taking a more conservative stance on gender equality and other issues, apparently to win over influential conservatives in the party. He succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after only one year in office after seeing his support plunging over his handling of the virus and insistence on holding the Olympics — seen as high-handed and ignoring the public's concerns.

Updated : 2021-10-05 12:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan