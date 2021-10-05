Cellini Recognised by the Made with Passion Initiative in Singapore

Cellini makes its mark amongst other local brands for its strong representation and dedication in creating products people love and trust. Recognised for its exemplary hard work and dedication to bringing new experiences to all, the home-grown designer furniture brand was selected by an esteemed panel to join the Made with Passion slate. With an illustrious 35-year-long award-winning history, being part of this national initiative sets Cellini up as a brand to keep an eye out for their exquisite craftsmanship and characteristic designs.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2021 - To celebrate lifestyle brands and their unique stories that turned possibilities into realities, Singapore's national initiative Made with Passion has recently been expanded. Among its chosen 64 new names, Cellini is one of the select few given the honour to carry the brand mark. Connecting consumers with the creative works of skilled artisans on their e-commerce platform and brick-and-mortar furniture stores, Cellini's unwavering belief in uniting tradition with innovation is spotlighted through this achievement.









Timeless Passion Matched with Ambition

Home to tasteful creations shaped by signature styles and ambitions, Cellini has been making waves since its inception in 1986. Emphasising quality and exclusivity, the furniture brand has long created modern pieces that abide by a human-centric philosophy. With manufacturing facilities and showrooms across multiple countries, the company is revered by the masses for its attention to detail. The smallest project aspects in furniture design such as its use of trademark cast aluminium legs over those outsourced have further established the brand as a go-to design hub.

Boasting products such as the Korus, Yves and Sho leather sofas and more, homeowners can experience the passion of this lifestyle label in their own abode. While keeping up with design trends, Cellini's designers are mindful to extract only the essence of the material and create pieces that would not quickly fade with passing trends.

It is with these unique takes on personal spaces and the importance placed on fine carpentry that pushed for Cellini's feature as a Made with Passion brand. Having attracted over 300 applicants since its open call held in April 2021, local brands underwent a rigorous evaluation process prior to the announcement. Assessed by a panel of industry leaders, trade associations, and government agencies, brands that were considered key players in the vibrant landscape of local entrepreneurship were selected for their value – one of which, was Cellini.

Bringing the visionary concepts of their creators to life, Cellini's courageous pursuit of the zeal for furniture is one worthy of celebration. Blurring the lines between art and function, taking in the passion of Cellini by discovering their furniture packages in Singapore is one way homeowners can tell their own story.

About Cellini Singapore:

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini's furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.





#Cellini