More Chinese property companies miss debt payments

A large advertisement photo of a property project of the China Evergrande Group outside its local headquarters in Hong Kong. A large advertisement photo of a property project of the China Evergrande Group outside its local headquarters in Hong Kong. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another two Chinese property companies — Fantasia and Sinic Holdings — are mired in financial woes and have failed to repay debts.

Fantasia Holdings did not repay a US$205.7 million (NT$5.72 billion) bond that was due on Monday (Oct. 4), according to a Bloomberg report. Meanwhile, property management company Country Garden said a unit of Fantasia did not repay a US$108 million loan that was also due on Monday. It is likely it will default on this payment too, it added.

The news comes after recent weeks have seen China’s largest property firm, Evergrande, descend deeper into crisis as it seems incapable of paying off its US$300 billion (NT$837 billion) worth of outstanding debt.

Following news of the defaulted payment, Fitch Ratings cut Fantasia’s rating credit grade down to CCC-, equivalent to a junk grade. That same day the ratings agency announced it would downgrade another China-based property developer, Sinic Holdings, a long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC'.

Separately, recent days have seen another firm, Sinic Holdings Group, miss two local interest payments, triggering demands it move quickly to make repayments, per Bloomberg.