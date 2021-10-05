Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

LPGA loses Japan event to pandemic, leaving 1 stop in Asia

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 09:17
LPGA loses Japan event to pandemic, leaving 1 stop in Asia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Toto Japan Classic is no longer part of the LPGA Tour schedule because of pandemic, leaving only one tournament as part of the tour's Asian swing in the fall.

The Toto Japan Classic is scheduled for Nov. 4-7.

The LPGA Tour now has only four tournaments left in the season, starting this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. The BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea will be Oct. 21-24. After a two-break, the tour wraps up with back-to-back events in Florida concluding with the CME Group Tour Championship.

The tour previously lost tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan.

The LPGA Tour cited “continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions” caused by the pandemic for the Japan tournament no longer being on its schedule. It was still listed on the Japan LPGA Tour website on Monday night.

The PGA Tour is still going to Japan in three weeks for the Zozo Championship, with commitments from Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.

The LPGA Tour said it expects to have the Toto Japan Classic on next year's schedule.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-05 12:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter driver barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan