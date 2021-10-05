Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad's removal

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 09:12
Britney Spears supporters Kiki Norberto, left, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carlos Morales, of Los Angeles, appear outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wedn...
In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, left, a...
Britney Spears supporter Amy Wesselman of Long Beach demonstrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Lo...
Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear ar...

Britney Spears supporters Kiki Norberto, left, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carlos Morales, of Los Angeles, appear outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wedn...

In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, left, a...

Britney Spears supporter Amy Wesselman of Long Beach demonstrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Lo...

Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear ar...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money.

Spears' identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” Spears said in the posts, along with a brief, wordless video of herself. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true.”

Spears has not been freed from the conservatorship entirely. The legal arrangement that has been in place since 2008 remains, minus her father, but it may be terminated at a Nov. 12 hearing.

While fans constantly search for cryptic comments on her conservatorship in her Instagram posts, the singer rarely writes directly about it on social media.

Her attorney Matthew Rosengart has vowed to pursue an investigation of her father, James Spears, and his handling of the conservatorship even now that he has been removed.

James Spears' attorneys said there were no grounds for his removal, that his actions were always based on his daughter's best interest, and that his suspension is a “loss for Britney.”

Updated : 2021-10-05 10:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden