Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Start of Raiders-Chargers game delayed by lightning

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 08:57
Players leave the field at SoFi Stadium during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Char...
The field at SoFi Stadium sits empty during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Charger...

Players leave the field at SoFi Stadium during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Char...

The field at SoFi Stadium sits empty during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Charger...

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The kickoff of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning.

SoFi Stadium has a roof, but is classified as open-air due to the north side being open on the upper deck. Torrential rain hit the Los Angeles area nearly an hour before kickoff.

The stadium opened last year and will host this season's Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-05 10:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden