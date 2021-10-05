Alexa
China urges US to abide by 'one China' principle

US State Department condemns Chinese aggression toward Taiwan on Saturday

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 10:21
China's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China responded to the U.S. State Department’s denunciation of Beijing’s provocative military actions near Taiwan on Monday (Oct. 4) by urging Washington to abide by the “one China” principle.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Saturday said that Washington is “very concerned” about China’s military activities near Taiwan, which undermine regional peace and stability. Price urged China to stop its coercion of the East Asian democracy and said the U.S. will maintain its commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Three Communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances.

He added the U.S. will continue to help Taiwan strengthen its self-defense capabilities.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying (華春瑩) responded that, "Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and the U.S. has no right to make irresponsible remarks." She pointed out that Washington’s remarks seriously violated the "one China" principle and the provisions of the Three Communiques, adding that this sends the wrong signal to the world, Liberty Times reported.

Hua said the U.S. has continued to sell weapons to Taiwan and strengthen official military ties with Taipei. US military planes landing in Taiwan and U.S. warships frequently sailing through the Taiwan Strait “damage Sino-U.S. relations and undermine regional peace and stability,” Liberty Times cited her as saying.

“China resolutely opposes and will take necessary countermeasures," Hua said.

The foreign ministry spokesperson stressed the “one China” principle is the basis of Sino-U.S. relations and Taiwan independence is a “dead end." She said that China's determination and will to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.

Hua added the US should "correct its mistakes," earnestly abide by the "one China" principle and the Three Communiques, carefully handle Taiwan-related issues, and stop supporting "Taiwan independence separatist forces.”
Taiwan
U.S. State Department
Ned Price
China
Hua Chungying
Taiwan Strait

Updated : 2021-10-05 10:56 GMT+08:00

