New Zealand approves Taiwan's Medigen vaccine

Taiwan-made vaccine among list of 22 jab brands recognized by New Zealand

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 08:57
Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine.

Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Zealand has recently added Taiwan’s domestically produced COVID vaccine Medigen to its list of approved jabs.

The New Zealand government on Sunday (Oct. 3) announced that beginning Nov. 1, non-New Zealand citizens must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the country. A total of 22 vaccine brands are currently recognized by the country, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BNT, Moderna, and Taiwan’s Medigen.

New Zealand said that all non-citizens who enter the country after Nov. 1 will need to show proof of complete vaccination, excluding those who are younger than 17 years old, or cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons. Residents or visa holders must also show proof of vaccination.

Additionally, travelers must receive their second dose 14 days before entering New Zealand.
