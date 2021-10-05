Alexa
St. Bonaventure baseball coach Larry Sudbrook retiring

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 06:58
ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) — St. Bonaventure baseball coach Larry Sudbrook is retiring following a 36-year career in which he posted the most wins in any sport in school history.

The school on Monday announced Sudbrook’s decision to retire effective Dec. 31 and said assistant B.J. Salerno will serve as the program’s interim coach for the 2022 season.

A three-time Atlantic 10 Conference coach of the year, Sudbrook (725-802-10) holds the conference record for wins. His teams won 20 or more games 22 times, and he led the school to its lone berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2004.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to coach at St. Bonaventure University,” he said in a statement released by the school. “I’m unbelievably lucky to have a job that I loved and to love coming to work every day.”

Under Sudbrook, the Bonnies enjoyed 14 winning seasons and produced 14 players selected in the Major League Baseball draft. He took over the program in 1986, two years after the school joined the A-10.

Updated : 2021-10-05 09:05 GMT+08:00

