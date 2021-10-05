Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/05 04:26
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks are closing lower Monday as big technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft take losses.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq all fell. Meanwhile, the price of U.S. oil rose to its highest close since 2014, as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude rises.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 56.58 points, or 1.3%, to 4,300.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.54 points, or 0.9%, to 34,002.92.

The Nasdaq fell 311.21 points, or 2.1%, to 14,255.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.16 points, or 1.1%, to 2,217.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 544.39 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 3,396.44 points, or 11.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,367.20 points, or 10.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 242.62 points, or 12.3%.

Updated : 2021-10-05 06:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday