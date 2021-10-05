Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Detroit posthumously honors Franklin with post office naming

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/05 04:28
Detroit posthumously honors Franklin with post office naming

DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin was given a bit of posthumous R-E-S-P-E-C-T on Monday when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was named after the late singer.

Members of Franklin’s family as well as postal and elected officials visited the former Fox Creek post office to celebrate the name change honoring the Queen of Soul.

“Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to that list of her legacy: A post office with her name on it,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Michigan Democrat and longtime postal service worker.

Lawrence also was a friend of Franklin’s and introduced the bill in Congress that resulted in the name change.

That legislation, which was signed by President Donald Trump in January, sailed through Congress, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters said.

“Sometimes people wonder if Congress can come together," the Democratic senator said to laughter during the dedication ceremony Monday. "Congress can come together when it comes to standing up and recognizing this amazing person.”

The post office is located about five miles east of downtown and not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that also is named for Franklin. It now will be known as the “Aretha Franklin Post Office Building.”

Franklin died in 2018 at age 76 in her Detroit home. A number of the songs she recorded during a legendary career, including “Think,” ″I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect,” are considered classics.

Updated : 2021-10-05 06:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday