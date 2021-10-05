Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2784 Up 50
Dec 2712 2792 2705 2752 Up 42
Jan 2784 Up 50
Mar 2740 2812 2735 2784 Up 50
May 2736 2798 2730 2774 Up 45
Jul 2714 2767 2709 2747 Up 40
Sep 2675 2726 2671 2706 Up 38
Dec 2628 2673 2624 2657 Up 37
Mar 2608 2643 2602 2630 Up 31
May 2603 2617 2603 2615 Up 33
Jul 2608 Up 33
Sep 2599 Up 33

Updated : 2021-10-05 04:34 GMT+08:00

