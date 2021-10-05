BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2784 Up 50 Dec 2712 2792 2705 2752 Up 42 Jan 2784 Up 50 Mar 2740 2812 2735 2784 Up 50 May 2736 2798 2730 2774 Up 45 Jul 2714 2767 2709 2747 Up 40 Sep 2675 2726 2671 2706 Up 38 Dec 2628 2673 2624 2657 Up 37 Mar 2608 2643 2602 2630 Up 31 May 2603 2617 2603 2615 Up 33 Jul 2608 Up 33 Sep 2599 Up 33