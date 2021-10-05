BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2784
|Up
|50
|Dec
|2712
|2792
|2705
|2752
|Up
|42
|Jan
|2784
|Up
|50
|Mar
|2740
|2812
|2735
|2784
|Up
|50
|May
|2736
|2798
|2730
|2774
|Up
|45
|Jul
|2714
|2767
|2709
|2747
|Up
|40
|Sep
|2675
|2726
|2671
|2706
|Up
|38
|Dec
|2628
|2673
|2624
|2657
|Up
|37
|Mar
|2608
|2643
|2602
|2630
|Up
|31
|May
|2603
|2617
|2603
|2615
|Up
|33
|Jul
|2608
|Up
|33
|Sep
|2599
|Up
|33