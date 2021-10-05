Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/10/05 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 200.35 Down 3.70
Dec 203.25 Down 3.65
Dec 201.00 206.85 199.65 200.35 Down 3.70
Jan 203.25 Down 3.65
Mar 204.50 209.65 202.65 203.25 Down 3.65
May 202.00 210.75 202.00 204.40 Down 3.55
Jul 205.65 210.70 204.10 204.90 Down 3.45
Sep 205.60 211.00 204.55 205.30 Down 3.35
Dec 207.00 211.65 205.00 205.65 Down 3.35
Mar 206.80 210.75 205.90 205.95 Down 3.30
May 208.80 210.95 206.10 206.15 Down 3.35
Jul 207.85 207.85 206.25 206.25 Down 3.40
Sep 206.30 Down 3.50
Dec 210.00 211.45 205.80 205.80 Down 4.10
Mar 210.00 210.00 204.25 204.55 Down 4.80
May 209.95 209.95 204.10 204.15 Down 5.10
Jul 205.85 205.85 204.10 204.10 Down 5.40
Sep 204.10 Down 5.40

