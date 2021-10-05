New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|200.35
|Down 3.70
|Dec
|203.25
|Down 3.65
|Dec
|201.00
|206.85
|199.65
|200.35
|Down 3.70
|Jan
|203.25
|Down 3.65
|Mar
|204.50
|209.65
|202.65
|203.25
|Down 3.65
|May
|202.00
|210.75
|202.00
|204.40
|Down 3.55
|Jul
|205.65
|210.70
|204.10
|204.90
|Down 3.45
|Sep
|205.60
|211.00
|204.55
|205.30
|Down 3.35
|Dec
|207.00
|211.65
|205.00
|205.65
|Down 3.35
|Mar
|206.80
|210.75
|205.90
|205.95
|Down 3.30
|May
|208.80
|210.95
|206.10
|206.15
|Down 3.35
|Jul
|207.85
|207.85
|206.25
|206.25
|Down 3.40
|Sep
|206.30
|Down 3.50
|Dec
|210.00
|211.45
|205.80
|205.80
|Down 4.10
|Mar
|210.00
|210.00
|204.25
|204.55
|Down 4.80
|May
|209.95
|209.95
|204.10
|204.15
|Down 5.10
|Jul
|205.85
|205.85
|204.10
|204.10
|Down 5.40
|Sep
|204.10
|Down 5.40