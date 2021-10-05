Formula One Points Leaders

Through Oct. 3
1. Lewis Hamilton, 246.5.
2. Max Verstappen, 244.5.
3. Valtteri Bottas, 151.
4. Lando Norris, 139.
5. Sergio Perez, 120.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 112.5.
7. Charles Leclerc, 104.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, 95.
9. Pierre Gasly, 66.
10. Fernando Alonso, 58.
11. Esteban Ocon, 45.
12. Sebastian Vettel, 35.
13. Lance Stroll, 24.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.
15. George Russell, 16.
16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.
17. Kimi Raikkonen, 6.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.
19. Mick Schumacher, 0.
20. Robert Kubica, 0.
21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.