Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1 shot near Times Square, 3rd shooting in area this year

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 01:43
1 shot near Times Square, 3rd shooting in area this year

NEW YORK (AP) — A person was shot in the leg Monday near New York City’s Times Square, police said. It was the third shooting this year in the area, a top destination for Big Apple tourists.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. near the entrance to a subway station at 40th Street and 7th Avenue, police said, about two blocks south of the building where the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

The person was shot at street level and then fled into the subway station, police said.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life threatening.

In May, a 4-year-old girl and two other people were shot by stray bullets during what police said was a dispute involving his a man and his brother.

In June, a 21-year-old man visiting from upstate New York was hit in the back by a stray bullet. A 16-year-old was charged in that case.

After the June shooting, Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to dramatically boost the number of police officers in Times Square, which is already heavily policed.

Updated : 2021-10-05 03:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified