Spanish club Getafe fires coach Míchel after winless start

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 00:59
MADRID (AP) — Getafe fired coach Míchel González on Monday after their winless start in the Spanish league.

The club made the announcement a day after drawing with Real Sociedad 1-1 that earned its first point of the season.

Getafe lost its first seven matches for its worst ever start in the league. It was outscored 12-2 in that run. It hadn't lost seven in a row since 2016.

Getafe sits last in the 20-team Spanish league standings.

Levante is the only other team yet to win in the league.

Míchel, a former midfielder who played for Real Madrid, had been at the helm of Getafe since May.

His replacement wasn't immediately announced.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-05 02:59 GMT+08:00

