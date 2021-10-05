Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wisconsin lists QB Mertz as questionable for Illinois game

By STEVE MEGARGEE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/05 01:20
Wisconsin lists QB Mertz as questionable for Illinois game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is listing quarterback Graham Mertz as questionable for Saturday's game at Illinois after a chest injury knocked him out of the weekend loss to Michigan.

Mertz didn’t return to the Michigan game after Daxton Hill sacked him early in the third quarter of the Wolverines' 38-17 triumph. Mertz expressed optimism Monday that he'd be able to play against Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten).

“I was out there today,” Mertz said after practice. “I’ll just go with it day by day.”

Mertz was taken to the hospital for evaluation after his injury and got released later Saturday. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said all the test results were encouraging.

“I feel all right,” Mertz said. “I’m just kind of taking it day by day, getting treatment and trying to get better every day.”

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) is trying to recover from its worst start since 1990 as the Badgers prepare to face one of their former head coaches for the first time in program history. Illinois coach Bret Bielema coached Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving for Arkansas.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-10-05 02:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified