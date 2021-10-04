Alexa
Wainwright gets $17.5M from Cards in '22, over double '21

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 23:55
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright smiles in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap while being interviewed after the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a base...

St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright smiles in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in...

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap while being interviewed after the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a base...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright is guaranteed $17.5 million under his 2022 contract with the Cardinals, more than double his $8 million salary this year.

The 40-year-old also has a full no-trade provision in the deal announced Friday, not that it makes any difference. Wainwright has the right to block any trade as a 10-year veteran who has spent five seasons with his team.

Wainwright has spent all 16 of his big league seasons with the Cardinals.

He was 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 32 starts this year, and the three-time All-Star is scheduled to be on the mound for Tuesday's NL wild-card game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Scherzer gets the start for LA.

Wainwright is 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in 358 starts and 67 relief appearances for the Cardinals.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-05 01:47 GMT+08:00

