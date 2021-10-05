Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ambassador Bridge border crossing closed in both directions

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 00:01
Ambassador Bridge border crossing closed in both directions

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was closed in both directions on Monday as authorities investigated possible explosives found in the area.

Windsor police said the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Police said traffic was being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge.

Police said their explosives unit was on scene.

The bridge is critical to trade between the two countries.

Updated : 2021-10-05 01:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified