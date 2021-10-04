Alexa
Trial set for cop charged in fatal shooting of Andre Hill

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 23:51
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Kar...
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Department shows Adam Coy, a former Columbus Police officer who was charged with m...

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Kar...

This undated photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Department shows Adam Coy, a former Columbus Police officer who was charged with m...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill will stand trial next spring, a judge decided Monday.

Hill, 47, who was Black, was fatally shot by Officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. Coy has since been fired from the Columbus police department.

Coy, 44, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide. Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh set Coy's trial for March 7.

In August, McIntosh denied a request by Coy's attorneys to move the trial out of concern that extensive local and national publicity — including news coverage, posts on social media and billboards around Columbus — would make it impossible to assemble an impartial jury for Coy in Franklin County.

McIntosh sided with prosecutors, who argued there was no reason to believe that people elsewhere were less likely to have read about the case than were Franklin County residents.

In May, the city reached a $10 million settlement, the largest in Columbus history, with Hill's family.

