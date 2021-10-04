Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 23:26
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in Miami. On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, her husband Gov. Ron DeSanti...

FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in Miami. On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, her husband Gov. Ron DeSanti...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple's three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will ... not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband's administration, advocating for people with mental health issues.

“Our hearts are with Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you!” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said on Twitter. Fried is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge DeSantis in next year's election.

Updated : 2021-10-05 01:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified