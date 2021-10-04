Alexa
Greek police arrest asylum-seeker suspected of IS membership

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 23:31
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek counterterrorism police on Monday arrested an asylum-seeker in central Athens who is suspected of membership in the Islamic State group, authorities said.

A police statement said the 34-year-old man's arrest followed cooperation with Greece's EYP intelligence agency and information provided by foreign agencies.

The suspect was due to appear before an Athens prosecutor Tuesday.

The police statement provided no further detail on the man's identity or precise alleged links with IS.

Greek media reports said the suspect was an Iraqi national who had crossed from Turkey to an eastern Aegean Sea island more than three years ago with other migrants, and whose asylum bid in Greece had been rejected.

They said he was detained Monday for acts allegedly committed in the Middle East, before he migrated to Europe.

Updated : 2021-10-05 01:22 GMT+08:00

