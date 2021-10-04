Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Taliban hardened by war now have to keep peace

By FELIPE DANA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/04 22:31
A combo image shows portraits of Taliban fighters taken at various police stations in Kabul, Afghanistan, from Sept. 16 to 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe ...
Taliban fighter Hizbullah Fath, 25, poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Fath spent 3 years in jail ...
Taliban fighter Abdul Rahim Nizami, deputy police chief of district 10, poses for a photo in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/F...
Taliban fighter Osman, 20, poses for a photo at a police station holding his AK-47 rifle and a wearing a new Taliban-flag headband on top of his scarf...
Taliban fighter Harris Al-Baghlani, 26, poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Al-Baghlani studied rel...
Taliban fighter Gullam Sabur, 25, poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Taliban fighter Nazir Ahmed, 22, poses for a photo wearing a new police uniform in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Ahmed is from Parwan ...
Taliban fighter Mohammad Adel, 43, poses for a photo holding a rocket-propelled grenade, RPG, at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sep...
Taliban fighter Briali Badri poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Badri is wearing the former Afghan...
Taliban fighter Shirullah Badri, police chief of district 12, poses for a portrait at his office in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Badri ...

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Shirullah Badri has been a Taliban fighter for most of his life. He paid a heavy price in the war, losing three brothers along with other relatives and friends. During that time, he had one focus: To expel foreign forces, especially the U.S., from Afghanistan.

Overnight on Aug. 15, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan became the Islamic Emirate, ruled by the Taliban. In this new era, Badri has a new mission: To keep the peace.

Badri, who is in his late 20s, was made chief of Kabul's District 12 police station.

Under the Taliban's watch, Afghanistan will be different, he says. Under the previous, internationally backed government, robberies and kidnappings were common. "In our government we won't allow anyone to be involved in corruption," he said.

In Kabul, the Taliban are ruling over a population eager for an end to crime and corruption. But many also fear the former insurgents will impose the same strict version of Islamic law they did last time in power, in the 1990s. That meant everything from hand amputations for thieves to beatings for those who cut their beards, removal of women from public life and banning of most music and entertainment.

In police districts across Kabul, young fighters emerging fresh from the battlefields are now patrolling the streets of the Afghan capital.

Some wear the uniforms left behind by the U.S.-assisted Afghan forces they deposed.

“As long as we live, we will be the Islamic Emirate,” Badri said.

Updated : 2021-10-05 00:14 GMT+08:00

