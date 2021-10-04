Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

US seeks 'frank conversations' on trade with China

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/04 14:09
The US and China have been locked in a trade dispute for more than two years

The US and China have been locked in a trade dispute for more than two years

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday announced that Washington will seek new trade talks with China.

Washington believes Beijing has not honored its commitments under an agreement signed with the former US President Donald Trump in January 2020 known as the "phase one" trade deal.

US President Joe Biden had also kept in place the tariffs imposed by his predecessor as Tai conducted a review of US trade strategy toward China.

What could be expected from the US-China talks?

In a speech about the review on the US-China trade relationship, Tai said the US "will discuss with China its performance under the phase one agreement."

"In the coming days, I intend to have frank conversations with my counterpart in China," she said.

Tai also announced the launch of "a targeted tariff exclusion process" for exemptions from customs tariffs imposed during the Trump era.

Tai also reiterated Washington's concerns over China's "state-centered and non-market trade practices," which were "not addressed in the phase one deal."

"As we work to enforce the terms of phase one, we will raise these broader policy concerns with Beijing," she said.

Still, Tai said the goal was "not to inflame trade tensions with China."

Generally, the US sees a bleak outlook. A Biden administration official told the AFP news agency that Washington was aware "that China is unlikely to make meaningful reforms right now," and that there was no push for starting long-awaited "phase two" negotiations.

What is the 'phase one' trade deal?

Signed by Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He, the trade agreement included stronger Chinese legal protections for intellectual property rights, seeking to combat online infringement, pirated and counterfeit goods.

Under the deal, China pledged to add an extra $200 billion (€172 billion) in purchases of US exports, including energy, agricultural and manufactured products through 2021.

Those targets are far from being met, trade analysts say.

What about tariffs?

In retaliation for Chinese trade practices, Trump had imposed customs tariffs on $370 billion (€318 billion) worth of Chinese goods.

The punitive tariffs, however, were criticized by many US companies.

In August, some of the most influential US businesses urged Biden to reduce the surcharges. They said US industries faced "increased costs" as the tariffs were ultimately paid by importers.

fb/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-10-05 00:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified
Cause of mysterious rash in Taiwan’s Penghu identified