Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|100
|62
|.617
|_
|y-Boston
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|y-New York
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|Toronto
|91
|71
|.562
|9
|Baltimore
|52
|110
|.321
|48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|93
|69
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|80
|82
|.494
|13
|Detroit
|77
|85
|.475
|16
|Kansas City
|74
|88
|.457
|19
|Minnesota
|73
|89
|.451
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|95
|67
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|90
|72
|.556
|5
|Oakland
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|Los Angeles
|77
|85
|.475
|18
|Texas
|60
|102
|.370
|35
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|88
|73
|.547
|_
|Philadelphia
|82
|80
|.506
|6½
|New York
|77
|85
|.475
|11½
|Miami
|67
|95
|.414
|21½
|Washington
|65
|97
|.401
|23½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|67
|.586
|_
|y-St. Louis
|90
|72
|.556
|5
|Cincinnati
|83
|79
|.512
|12
|Chicago
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|Pittsburgh
|61
|101
|.377
|34
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Francisco
|107
|55
|.660
|_
|y-Los Angeles
|106
|56
|.654
|1
|San Diego
|79
|83
|.488
|28
|Colorado
|74
|87
|.460
|32½
|Arizona
|52
|110
|.321
|55
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Cleveland 6, Texas 0
Houston 7, Oakland 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 8:08 p.m.
No games scheduled
___
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 11, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.