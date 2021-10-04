All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|100
|62
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|52-29
|48-33
|y-Boston
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|49-32
|43-38
|y-New York
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|46-35
|46-35
|Toronto
|91
|71
|.562
|9
|1
|6-4
|W-3
|47-33
|44-38
|Baltimore
|52
|110
|.321
|48
|40
|4-6
|L-3
|27-54
|25-56
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|93
|69
|.574
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|53-28
|40-41
|Cleveland
|80
|82
|.494
|13
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|40-41
|40-41
|Detroit
|77
|85
|.475
|16
|15
|3-7
|W-1
|42-39
|35-46
|Kansas City
|74
|88
|.457
|19
|18
|5-5
|L-2
|39-42
|35-46
|Minnesota
|73
|89
|.451
|20
|19
|6-4
|W-2
|38-43
|35-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|95
|67
|.586
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|51-30
|44-37
|Seattle
|90
|72
|.556
|5
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|46-35
|44-37
|Oakland
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|43-38
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|77
|85
|.475
|18
|15
|5-5
|W-1
|40-42
|37-43
|Texas
|60
|102
|.370
|35
|32
|5-5
|L-1
|36-45
|24-57
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|88
|73
|.547
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|42-38
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|82
|80
|.506
|6½
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|47-34
|35-46
|New York
|77
|85
|.475
|11½
|13
|4-6
|L-2
|47-34
|30-51
|Miami
|67
|95
|.414
|21½
|23
|3-7
|W-2
|42-39
|25-56
|Washington
|65
|97
|.401
|23½
|25
|2-8
|L-5
|35-46
|30-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|67
|.586
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|45-36
|50-31
|y-St. Louis
|90
|72
|.556
|5
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|45-36
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|83
|79
|.512
|12
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|44-37
|39-42
|Chicago
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|19
|4-6
|W-2
|39-42
|32-49
|Pittsburgh
|61
|101
|.377
|34
|29
|4-6
|L-1
|37-44
|24-57
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-San Francisco
|107
|55
|.660
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|54-27
|53-28
|y-Los Angeles
|106
|56
|.654
|1
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|58-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|79
|83
|.488
|28
|11
|2-8
|L-1
|45-36
|34-47
|Colorado
|74
|87
|.460
|32½
|15½
|3-7
|L-2
|48-33
|26-54
|Arizona
|52
|110
|.321
|55
|38
|4-6
|W-2
|32-49
|20-61
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Cleveland 6, Texas 0
Houston 7, Oakland 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 8:08 p.m.
No games scheduled
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 11, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.