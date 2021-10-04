Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 _ _ 7-3 L-1 52-29 48-33
y-Boston 92 70 .568 8 _ 5-5 W-3 49-32 43-38
y-New York 92 70 .568 8 _ 7-3 W-1 46-35 46-35
Toronto 91 71 .562 9 1 6-4 W-3 47-33 44-38
Baltimore 52 110 .321 48 40 4-6 L-3 27-54 25-56
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Chicago 93 69 .574 _ _ 7-3 L-1 53-28 40-41
Cleveland 80 82 .494 13 12 5-5 W-1 40-41 40-41
Detroit 77 85 .475 16 15 3-7 W-1 42-39 35-46
Kansas City 74 88 .457 19 18 5-5 L-2 39-42 35-46
Minnesota 73 89 .451 20 19 6-4 W-2 38-43 35-46
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 95 67 .586 _ _ 4-6 W-2 51-30 44-37
Seattle 90 72 .556 5 2 7-3 L-1 46-35 44-37
Oakland 86 76 .531 9 6 4-6 L-2 43-38 43-38
Los Angeles 77 85 .475 18 15 5-5 W-1 40-42 37-43
Texas 60 102 .370 35 32 5-5 L-1 36-45 24-57

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 88 73 .547 _ _ 8-2 W-2 42-38 46-35
Philadelphia 82 80 .506 8 4-6 L-2 47-34 35-46
New York 77 85 .475 11½ 13 4-6 L-2 47-34 30-51
Miami 67 95 .414 21½ 23 3-7 W-2 42-39 25-56
Washington 65 97 .401 23½ 25 2-8 L-5 35-46 30-51
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 95 67 .586 _ _ 4-6 L-4 45-36 50-31
y-St. Louis 90 72 .556 5 _ 7-3 L-2 45-36 45-36
Cincinnati 83 79 .512 12 7 5-5 W-1 44-37 39-42
Chicago 71 91 .438 24 19 4-6 W-2 39-42 32-49
Pittsburgh 61 101 .377 34 29 4-6 L-1 37-44 24-57
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-San Francisco 107 55 .660 _ _ 8-2 W-1 54-27 53-28
y-Los Angeles 106 56 .654 1 _ 9-1 W-7 58-23 48-33
San Diego 79 83 .488 28 11 2-8 L-1 45-36 34-47
Colorado 74 87 .460 32½ 15½ 3-7 L-2 48-33 26-54
Arizona 52 110 .321 55 38 4-6 W-2 32-49 20-61

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

Houston 7, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 11, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-04 23:56 GMT+08:00

