American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 _
y-Boston 92 70 .568 8
y-New York 92 70 .568 8
Toronto 91 71 .562 9
Baltimore 52 110 .321 48
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 93 69 .574 _
Cleveland 80 82 .494 13
Detroit 77 85 .475 16
Kansas City 74 88 .457 19
Minnesota 73 89 .451 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 95 67 .586 _
Seattle 90 72 .556 5
Oakland 86 76 .531 9
Los Angeles 77 85 .475 18
Texas 60 102 .370 35

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

Houston 7, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-04 23:56 GMT+08:00

