American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|100
|62
|.617
|_
|y-Boston
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|y-New York
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|Toronto
|91
|71
|.562
|9
|Baltimore
|52
|110
|.321
|48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|93
|69
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|80
|82
|.494
|13
|Detroit
|77
|85
|.475
|16
|Kansas City
|74
|88
|.457
|19
|Minnesota
|73
|89
|.451
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|95
|67
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|90
|72
|.556
|5
|Oakland
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|Los Angeles
|77
|85
|.475
|18
|Texas
|60
|102
|.370
|35
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Cleveland 6, Texas 0
Houston 7, Oakland 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 8:08 p.m.
No games scheduled