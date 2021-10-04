Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 5 2 38 29 13
Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19
North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13
Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24
Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24
Washington 7 7 5 26 21 25
Houston 7 7 5 26 24 23
Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16
Louisville 4 10 5 17 15 31
Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, September 26

Houston 4, Louisville 0

Washington 2, Kansas City 1

Reign FC 3, Orlando 0

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina ppd.

Gotham FC at Louisville ppd.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago ppd.

Houston at Kansas City ppd.

Reign FC at Portland ppd.

Wednesday, October 6

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-04 23:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world