AP PHOTOS: Taliban face shift from war to policing streets

Afghans gather to watch Taliban fighters detaining drug users during a police operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Taliban are s... Afghans gather to watch Taliban fighters detaining drug users during a police operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Two men detained by Taliban fighters sit at the entrance of a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Taliban are shifting ... Two men detained by Taliban fighters sit at the entrance of a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A Taliban fighter walks into a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban ... A Taliban fighter walks into a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban fighters ride atop a Humvee on the way to detain Afghans involved in a street fight in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Taliba... Taliban fighters ride atop a Humvee on the way to detain Afghans involved in a street fight in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A Taliban fighter looks into a holding cell for detainees at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting ... A Taliban fighter looks into a holding cell for detainees at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Afghan detainees sit in the back of a vehicle as they are transferred by Taliban police to a court, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. It ... Afghan detainees sit in the back of a vehicle as they are transferred by Taliban police to a court, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now the Taliban are an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban fighters talk to a detainee before transferring him to a court in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from be... Taliban fighters talk to a detainee before transferring him to a court in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A Taliban fighter covers his nose as he walks inside an abandoned area of the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. It i... A Taliban fighter covers his nose as he walks inside an abandoned area of the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now the Taliban are an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban fighters eat lunch at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find ... Taliban fighters eat lunch at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now the Taliban are an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

An afghan boy watches as Taliban fighters search for a man accused of stabbing, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.It is a symbol of the mo... An afghan boy watches as Taliban fighters search for a man accused of stabbing, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now the Taliban are an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

An afghan man watches as a Taliban fighter searches his car at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. It is a symbol of the mome... An afghan man watches as a Taliban fighter searches his car at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now the Taliban are an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban fighter listen as two men argue over a claim of late rent payment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. It is a symbol of the mome... Taliban fighter listen as two men argue over a claim of late rent payment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now the Taliban are an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Afghans line up outside a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban polic... Afghans line up outside a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Afghans shop at a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Afghans shop at a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The shadow of Taliban fighters casts over drug users detained at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Taliban are shiftin... The shadow of Taliban fighters casts over drug users detained at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban fighters, top right, gesture to dozens of drug users detained at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Taliban are... Taliban fighters, top right, gesture to dozens of drug users detained at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A Taliban fighter kicks a man sleeping on the ground during a police operation to detain drug users in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The T... A Taliban fighter kicks a man sleeping on the ground during a police operation to detain drug users in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban fighters ride in the back of a vehicle during a night patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from bein... Taliban fighters ride in the back of a vehicle during a night patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Taliban fighter talk to recently arrested prisoners in the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Pul-e-Charkhi was previ... Taliban fighter talk to recently arrested prisoners in the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Pul-e-Charkhi was previously the main government prison for holding captured Taliban and was long notorious for abuses, poor conditions and severe overcrowding with thousands of prisoners. Now after their takeover of the country, the Taliban control it and are getting it back up and running. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Muhammad Jawid, the father of a man accused of stabbing a neighbor, stands inside a room where a committee of local elders judge the incident and dete... Muhammad Jawid, the father of a man accused of stabbing a neighbor, stands inside a room where a committee of local elders judge the incident and determine the verdict, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jawid's son was declared guilty and the family paid a fine of 35000 Afghanis, around $400 USD, to the victim. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Afghan men sit in the criminal cases room of a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warri... Afghan men sit in the criminal cases room of a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Afghan fighters stop at a local mosque for a prayer during a police patrol in search for a man accused of stabbing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept... Afghan fighters stop at a local mosque for a prayer during a police patrol in search for a man accused of stabbing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A Taliban fighter talks to detainees at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors t... A Taliban fighter talks to detainees at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

An afghan boy watches as Taliban fighters search for a man accused of stabbing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Taliban are shifting... An afghan boy watches as Taliban fighters search for a man accused of stabbing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — One fighter after another, the Taliban are trading in their characteristic long flowing garb for stiff military uniforms.

It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now they are an urban police force.

But change is always an adjustment.

In the Afghan capital of Kabul, crime was rampant under the previous government of Ashraf Ghani. Robberies and kidnappings were a near daily occurrence and the judicial process time-consuming and expensive.

By winning the country after two decades of war with the Aug. 15 seizure of Kabul, the Taliban also inherited a city marked by lawlessness.

Immediately they set to work, making their presence known in daily street patrols. Some have done away with the typical AK-47 rifles, for U.S.-made M16s left behind by Afghan forces.

They halt street fights, summon suspected criminals to police stations and chase those who do not heed their call.

In Kabul’s police district 8, there is a long queue leading to two rooms. In one, there are criminal cases. In another, civilian disputes. Victims of stabbings, robbery and other misdeeds sit in the same room as alleged perpetrators, staring into the distance until it’s their turn to plead their case.

For lesser crimes, Taliban police offer the accused three days to show up to the station. After that, they go after them.

The court system is a work in progress, officials said. Meetings are still underway between Taliban officials — used to tribal justice prevalent in rural Afghanistan — to work out the process in a sprawling city with an active judiciary.

Even those who fear them in the embattled city welcome the peace their arrival has wrought.

The Taliban have empowered local elders to pass judgement based on Shariah, or Islamic law, for minor criminal cases. In the Sheikh Zayed City residential area of Kabul, a committee of elders ordered the father of a man accused of stabbing a neighbor to pay 35,000 Afghanis, around $400.

The father counts the banknotes in a rapid shuffle and hands it to the imam, who offers it to the family of the victim. They embrace. Justice served.