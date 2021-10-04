Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ozy CEO Carlos Watson says company will not shut down

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/04 20:28
Ozy CEO Carlos Watson says company will not shut down

NEW YORK (AP) —

The CEO of Ozy Media on Monday called the company's announcement last week that it was shutting down “premature” and that after meeting with advertisers and other partners that it would continue to operate.

“We have something special here,” Carlos Watson told CNBC on Monday morning.

The board of directors of Ozy emailed a statement Friday saying the company was ceasing operations less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud.

The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the company.

Updated : 2021-10-04 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday