52 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ

PLAAF J-16 fighter jets taxing in close formation before takeoff. (Weibo photo) PLAAF J-16 fighter jets taxing in close formation before takeoff. (Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reports that a record 52 Chinese military aircraft violated Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Oct. 4), surpassing all-time records set over the weekend.

On its real-time military update website, the MND announce the largest-ever single-day incursion by People's Liberation Army Aircraft (PLAAF) on Monday. The aircraft included 34 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two SU-30 fighter jets, two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (Y-8 ASW) planes, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and 12 Xian H-6 bombers.

The aircraft all flew sorties in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, just to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands. The MND said that it scrambled combat patrol aircraft, issued radio warnings to tell the Chinese aircraft to turn back, and deployed air defense missile systems.



Flight paths of 52 PLAAF aircraft on Monday. (MND image)

On Friday (Oct. 1), 38 PLAAF military planes buzzed Taiwan's ADIZ, in what at the time was a new record. However, this was surpassed by 39 military aircraft the next day.

By Sunday (Oct. 3), another 16 aircraft had infringed on the defense identification zone. Including today's incursion, a total of 145 PLAAF aircraft have encroached on Taiwan's ADIZ since Friday.