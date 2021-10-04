Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

By EDNA TARIGAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/04 19:08
Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Monday the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing.

International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.

“We are open to several countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand,” Pandjaitan said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has recorded more than 4.2 million COVID-19 cases with 142,261 deaths, but infections have decreased in the last few weeks after peaking in mid-July.

Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said Bali's reopening will focus on travelers and returning expatriates who used to live in Bali.

The government is still finalizing some steps including lists of countries with direct flights to Bali.

“The most important priority is the safety of the Indonesian people in terms of health and being protected from the potential spike in new cases of COVID-19," Uno said.

Updated : 2021-10-04 20:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory