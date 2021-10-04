Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM

Foreign ministry underscores shared values between Taiwan and Japan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/04 16:41
Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has sent its best wishes to Japan’s newly elected prime minister, Kishida Fumio.

The ministry said in a MOFA press release issued on Monday (Oct. 4) that bilateral relations between Taiwan and Japan are “close and friendly.”

In terms of economic and trade exchanges, Japan is Taiwan’s third-largest trading partner, while Taiwan is Japan’s fourth-largest trading partner, MOFA said. Meanwhile, Japan is Taiwan’s second-largest source of tourists, and Taiwan ranked third among Japan’s largest sources of tourists, the ministry said.

MOFA added there has always been mutual trust and reciprocity between Taiwan and Japan. It noted that whether it is a natural disaster, major accident, or the coronavirus pandemic, the nations' people care for and support each other.

This relationship is a good example of how the international community should be, the ministry said.

Taiwan and Japan share the core values of freedom, democracy, rule of law, human rights, and appreciate the benefits of the market economy, MOFA said. It added he two countries also support a free and open Indo-Pacific and the rules-based international order.

Japan backs Taiwan’s international participation and attaches great importance to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said. Taiwan expects to further deepen relations with Japan under Kishida, and jointly promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, MOFA said.
Taiwan
Japan
MOFA
Kishida Fumio
Taiwan-Japan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese, Indonesian art organizations to co-launch 2021 Biennale Jogja
Taiwanese, Indonesian art organizations to co-launch 2021 Biennale Jogja
2021/10/03 18:03
Taiwan's KMT chairman catches flak over weak response to AIDA flag incident
Taiwan's KMT chairman catches flak over weak response to AIDA flag incident
2021/10/03 15:05
Taiwan envoy to Turkey holds National Day celebration
Taiwan envoy to Turkey holds National Day celebration
2021/10/03 11:50
US deputy secretary of defense says Washington 'carefully watching' China's every move
US deputy secretary of defense says Washington 'carefully watching' China's every move
2021/10/03 09:46
Taiwan angered after largest ever incursion by Chinese air force
Taiwan angered after largest ever incursion by Chinese air force
2021/10/02 21:00

Updated : 2021-10-04 17:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory