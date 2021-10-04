Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has sent its best wishes to Japan’s newly elected prime minister, Kishida Fumio.

The ministry said in a MOFA press release issued on Monday (Oct. 4) that bilateral relations between Taiwan and Japan are “close and friendly.”

In terms of economic and trade exchanges, Japan is Taiwan’s third-largest trading partner, while Taiwan is Japan’s fourth-largest trading partner, MOFA said. Meanwhile, Japan is Taiwan’s second-largest source of tourists, and Taiwan ranked third among Japan’s largest sources of tourists, the ministry said.

MOFA added there has always been mutual trust and reciprocity between Taiwan and Japan. It noted that whether it is a natural disaster, major accident, or the coronavirus pandemic, the nations' people care for and support each other.

This relationship is a good example of how the international community should be, the ministry said.

Taiwan and Japan share the core values of freedom, democracy, rule of law, human rights, and appreciate the benefits of the market economy, MOFA said. It added he two countries also support a free and open Indo-Pacific and the rules-based international order.

Japan backs Taiwan’s international participation and attaches great importance to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said. Taiwan expects to further deepen relations with Japan under Kishida, and jointly promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, MOFA said.