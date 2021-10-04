China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s show of aerial force in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over recent days was designed to show off its joint combat capabilities, defense analysts said Sunday (Oct. 3).

On Oct. 1, 38 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military planes flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ, setting a single-day record for aircraft since Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) began publicly reporting intrusions last September. On Saturday (Oct. 2), Beijing sent another 39 planes, breaking the previous day’s record.

A research fellow from think tank the Association of Strategic Foresight, Chieh Chung (揭仲), told CNA the incursions on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 were meant to demonstrate China’s ability to carry out joint combat operations and to assemble assets from different units. Chieh added that since incursions took place during the day and night, Beijing was attempting to show Taipei it can deploy military assets to Taiwan at any time.

Another analyst from the government-backed Institute for National Defense and Security Research, Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) said to CNA the display was meant to test the PLA’s joint combat and communication capabilities. Shu said it's unknown at this point if China will continue sending large numbers of planes into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Shu added that Taiwan needs to continue improving its air defense and radar systems, in response to the growing Chinese military threat.