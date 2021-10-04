Alexa
Taipei Marathon entrants can run mask-free with COVID proof

Masks still required at start and end of race to reduce transmission risk

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/04 15:19
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TaipeicityMarathon/?ref=page_internal" target="_blank">Taipei Marathon</a> photo)

(Facebook, Taipei Marathon photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Participants in the 2021 Taipei Marathon will be allowed to run without masks if they provide certification of COVID-19 inoculations or negative COVID test results.

Runners will be asked to offer their health reports before they can pick up their marathon kit. The documents must indicate they have received at least one shot in the past 14 days, have tested negative in a rapid screening or PCR test, or have recovered from the disease and been discharged from quarantine, according to Deputy Taipei Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤).

Masks are still mandatory for runners at the start and end of the marathon. They can take the protective coverings off during the run, CNA quoted Tsai as saying.

At least 12 foreign elite runners are expected to join the race, but they will need to comply with strict border controls and offer a negative PCR result conducted a day prior to the event.

The 2021 Taipei Marathon, which takes place on Dec. 19, has full and half-marathon events with a 28,000 cap on the number of runners. The event starts at Taipei City Hall Plaza and registration is open Oct. 4-27.

Visit the event's website to learn more.
Taipei Marathon
Taipei
marathon
COVID
COVID-19
vaccine
PCR

Updated : 2021-10-04 16:19 GMT+08:00

