Taiwan seeks help from Australia to counter Chinese aggression

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has asked Australia to expand intelligence sharing and security cooperation as China ramps up military provocations in the Taiwan Strait.

In an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) TV host Stan Grant, Wu said other like-minded partners such as Australia should help Taiwan by being closer.

The foreign minister said the East Asian nation has no qualms about boosting its military capabilities, saying, “The defense of Taiwan is in our own hands, and we are absolutely committed to that." However, he said that Taiwan wants to “engage in security or intelligence exchanges” with other democratic allies such as Australia, so it can better prepare for a military conflict.

“So far, our relations with Australia (are) very good and that is what we appreciate", Wu added.

The U.S. and Australia announced that both countries will enhance relations with Taiwan in a communique issued after the 31st Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations in Washington D.C. Additionally, Charge d'Affaires ad interim Michael Goldman previously said that Australia and the U.S. have “discussed contingency plans in case a military conflict erupts over Taiwan,” per ABC.

Wu also said that Taiwan welcomes the establishment of the AUKUS security pact between Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. The foreign minister said he is happy to see Australia becoming more involved in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional peace and stability.

Additionally, Wu stressed that though he saw AUKUS as a positive development, Taiwan does not seek to acquire nuclear subs for itself because it has a "different war strategy".