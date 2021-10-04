Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocked northern Taiwan at 2:07 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Oct. 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 45.4 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hualien County, while New Taipei City reported a level 2. A lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Miaoli County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.