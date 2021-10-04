Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous early on Saturday (Oct. 2) posted the third round of its defacement of a Chinese government tourism promotion website, including Taiwan's national emblem, "Tank Man," and Winnie the Pooh.

On Thursday (Sept. 30), Reddit user "Allez-opi_omi" uploaded links to 10 pages Anonymous created on a website for the China Cultural Center. Early Friday morning at 12:01 a.m., the Anonymous representative posted "Round 2" with eight more links to content dumped onto the Chinese government platform.



Chiang Ching-kuo. (Anonymous image)

According to Allez-opi_omi, the pages have been uploaded to a backend server with the URL ccc.cice.org.cn. Anonymous told Taiwan News that it exploited exposed default password credentials to hack the server and upload the rogue files.

After three days of unwittingly hosting hacked content, the administrators of the website finally managed to delete it. With this eventuality in mind, Anonymous backed up the content on the Web Archive, where all the links can still be accessed.



Lee Teng-hui. (Anonymous image)

By Saturday (Oct. 2), the group posted its third and most ambitious round of mischievous content. This wave of rogue items included images of Sun Yat-sen (孫中山), the founder of the Republic of China, who is revered in both China and Taiwan.

Next, were several leaders who are reviled in China, including Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), Yen Chia-kan (嚴家淦), Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), and Chen Sui-bian (陳水扁). Oddly, former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was listed next, despite the fact that he is favored by Beijing for his conciliatory stance toward the communist country.



Chen Sui-bian. (Anonymous image)

Eighth on the list is President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who has been the focus of constant political, economic, and military pressure over the past five years. Since Tsai refused to acknowledge the so-called 1992 Consensus when she first came to office in 2016, China has been seeking to punish Taiwan by excluding it from international organizations, stealing away diplomatic allies, and intimidating government bodies, corporations, and universities into de-listing Taiwan as a country.

The next link is an audio file that plays the song "Go and Reclaim the Mainland" (反攻大陸去), which is an anti-communist song that was written after the Kuomintang retreated to Taiwan. The song referred to a scuttled plan to retake China and was meant to build morale among Chinese evacuees living in Taiwan.

The 10th item on the list is a meme that states that "If Taiwan wants to truly become Numbah Wan, it must first redress the 1987 Lieyu Massacre. A non-sequitur meme that reads "The soul of Afghanistan shall live long and prosper" appears as the 11th image.



(Anonymous image)

A meme that takes a swipe at Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping's (習近平) handling of the pandemic appears 12th on the list. The text on the meme reads, "All homies coming at CCP because of how Pooh mismanaged the COVID."

The 13th link opens on a message delivered by former President John F. Kennedy to the Chinese-American Businessmen's Committee Meeting in Chicago in 1960. The message described the communist regime in Beijing as "the totalitarian government which temporarily rules the Chinese mainland" and affirmed U.S. opposition to China's admission to the United Nations.



(Anonymous image)

Another meme pokes fun at the Marxist-Leninist subreddit Genzedong and the vexed reaction of members to the hack. The 15th item is a 255-page U.S. patent application published in 2014 for anti-pathogen treatments and authored by an inventor from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The last link is a post by Anonymous and states, "We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not Forgive. We do not Forget. Expect Us." It then closes by announcing, "The Internet Hate Machine hates (and will always hate) fascists and rapists."



Tsai Ing-wen. (Anonymous image)