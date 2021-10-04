Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 10:37
9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

HAVANA (AP) — Nine of the 24 players on Cuba's national team at baseball's U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.

Cuban officials called the players' actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island's National Sports Institute.

The institute did not identify the players who stayed in Mexico.

The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the U.S. and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.

In 2018, the Caribbean nation signed an agreement with Major League Baseball on normalizing sports relations, but it was soon annulled by the Trump administration, which took a hard line against Cuba seeking to pressure the island's Communist government into making political changes.

Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game. The U23 World Cup was held in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora.

Updated : 2021-10-04 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory