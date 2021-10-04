Alexa
Pro-Taiwan groups organize outreach event supporting nation's inclusion in UN

Keep Taiwan Free rented digital billboard truck to drive around Times Square in New York

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/04 11:50
Formosan Black Bear mascot at Times Square. (Facebook, Keep Taiwan Free photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keep Taiwan Free movement and the Culture Center of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York City on Saturday (Oct. 2) held their first outreach event in two years supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N.

Due to COVID-19 there has not been a parade or rally in two years. However, as the situation appears to be gradually improving, the two organizations teamed up to campaign for Taiwan’s membership in the U.N.

On Saturday afternoon, Hsu Po-cheng (許伯丞), leader of the Keep Taiwan Free team, and TECO Culture Center Director Chen Yung-feng (陳永豐), went to Times Square to spread awareness of Taiwan’s political plight, CNA reported.

In addition to distributing promotional materials and mini hand sanitizer bottles, there was also a life-size Formosan black bear mascot attracting passers-by, with many stopping to take photos with it.

Keep Taiwan Free also rented a digital billboard truck featuring a cute version of the Formosan black bear that drove through the streets near Times Square and the U.N. headquarters, demanding "the future we want and the U.N. we need must include Taiwan," per CNA.

During the 76th General Debate of the UN General Assembly, 13 of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies voiced their support for Taiwan’s participation in the U.N. system.
