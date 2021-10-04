Video shows woman brandish knife at Evergrande executive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande deals with a crisis of epic proportions, a compilation video surfaced late last week showing investors becoming desperate, with one clip showing a woman waving a knife and threatening suicide if her money is not returned.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), a compilation of six videos showed agitated investors confront Evergrande executives over their lost funds, which was released on the Weibo site Xingtai Shenbian Shi (邢台身邊事). Xingtai is a prefecture-level city in China's southern Hebei Province.

In the first video, as investors cram into a boardroom, a woman waves a knife as she shouts that she does not want the interest on her investment, "I just want my money back." She said if Evergrande Wealth did not return her funds to her that day, "I'll die right here, right in front of you."

She said her entire life savings had been placed in the Evergrande fund and that "I have nothing left to live for."

In another dramatic scene, a large group of people block a black van from leaving. In a crowd of people a woman in a white dress clings to the door of the vehicle and refuses to let go.

Hysterical and crying, the woman demands that Evergrande provides an explanation before she will leave the premises. "I've lost so much money, I won't go!" shouts the woman as an Evergrande executive seen in the previous video tries unsuccessfully to calm her.

A third clip shows a mob of investors standing shoulder to shoulder swarming an office entrance and shouting at an Evergrande representative who tells them to "wait patiently." When they continue to press for answers, he says, "I don't know what you're talking about, don't attack me personally, everybody must calm down!"