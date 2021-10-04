Los Angeles FC 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Fall, 3, 11th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 3, 19th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Jamal Blackman, Tomas Romero; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.
Yellow Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 10th; Grandsir, Los Angeles Galaxy, 18th; Edwards, Los Angeles FC, 22nd; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 30th; Crisostomo, Los Angeles FC, 45th.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Corey Rockwell, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.
___
Los Angeles FC_Jamal Blackman; Mamadou Fall, Marco Farfan (Sebastien Ibeagha, 89th), Jesus Murillo; Eduard Atuesta (Moon-hwan Kim, 63rd), Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo (Francisco Ginella, 46th), Brian Rodriguez (Danny Musovski, 67th); Cristian Arango, Latif Blessing, Raheem Edwards (Diego Palacios, 46th).
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo (Oniel Fisher, 69th), Coulibaly Sega (Daniel Steres, 77th), Nick DePuy, Niko Hamalainen; Efrain Alvarez (Sebastian Lletget, 69th), Jonathan Dos Santos, Samuel Grandsir (Sacha Kljestan, 77th), Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez (Dejan Joveljic, 55th); Chicharito.