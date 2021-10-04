Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Los Angeles FC 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 10:22
Los Angeles FC 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

Los Angeles FC 1 0 1
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 0 1

First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Fall, 3, 11th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 3, 19th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Jamal Blackman, Tomas Romero; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.

Yellow Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 10th; Grandsir, Los Angeles Galaxy, 18th; Edwards, Los Angeles FC, 22nd; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 30th; Crisostomo, Los Angeles FC, 45th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Corey Rockwell, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Jamal Blackman; Mamadou Fall, Marco Farfan (Sebastien Ibeagha, 89th), Jesus Murillo; Eduard Atuesta (Moon-hwan Kim, 63rd), Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo (Francisco Ginella, 46th), Brian Rodriguez (Danny Musovski, 67th); Cristian Arango, Latif Blessing, Raheem Edwards (Diego Palacios, 46th).

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo (Oniel Fisher, 69th), Coulibaly Sega (Daniel Steres, 77th), Nick DePuy, Niko Hamalainen; Efrain Alvarez (Sebastian Lletget, 69th), Jonathan Dos Santos, Samuel Grandsir (Sacha Kljestan, 77th), Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez (Dejan Joveljic, 55th); Chicharito.

Updated : 2021-10-04 11:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory