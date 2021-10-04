Alexa
Ruud beats Norrie 6-0, 6-2 in San Diego for 5th win of year

By EDDIE ELSTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/04 09:00
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-0, 6-2 on Sunday in the San Diego Open for his ATP Tour-leading fifth victory of the season.

Ruud, ranked No. 10 in the world, had little trouble turning back Norrie, ranked No. 28, to go 5 for 5 in finals this year.

The 22-year-old player won his first hardcourt title, completing an impressive run through the inaugural tournament that included a victory over former three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

After breezing through the first set, Ruud was briefly challenged by Norrie in the second set, which was tied 2-2. But Ruud closed it out, winning on a 40-30 match point when Norrie missed a shot out of bounds.

Norrie won his first ATP Tour title earlier this year in Acapulco, and beat top-seeded Andrey Rublev, ranked No. 5 in the world, on Saturday in the semifinals.

The tournament was created to help fill a gap in the ATP calendar created when the post-U.S. Open circuit in Asia was called off because of COVID-19 concerns.

Updated : 2021-10-04 10:27 GMT+08:00

