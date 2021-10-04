US condemns intrusion of 93 Chinese warplanes into Taiwan ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department on Sunday (Oct. 3) issued a statement condemning the intrusion of 93 Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) over the weekend.

On Friday (Oct. 1), China's national day, a record 38 Chinese military aircraft violated Taiwan's ADIZ. The next day, this record was quickly surpassed with 39 more People's Liberation Army Aircraft (PLAAF) planes, while a Chinese research ship was spotted prowling near Orchid Island.

By Sunday (Oct. 3), 16 more PLAAF aircraft had intruded on Taiwan's ADIZ. This represents an unprecedented combined total of 93 aircraft in just three days.

In response, the U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price issued a statement in which he said the U.S. is "very concerned" about China's "provocative" military actions near Taiwan. He warned that this activity is "destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability."

As Beijing tries to pressure Taipei on all fronts, Price said the U.S. calls on China to "cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan." He said that Washington has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

He then reiterated the U.S. commitment to Three Communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances. Price stressed the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid" and that it plays a role in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region.

Price closed by saying the U.S. will continue to "stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values and deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan."